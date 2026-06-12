Marlins' Zach Pop: Lands with Marlins

Pop signed a minor-league contract with the Marlins on Friday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Pop elected free agency last weekend after being DFA'd by the Phillies, and he'll now attempt to carve out a role for himself in the Marlins organization. The 29-year-old righty gave up three earned runs in 7.1 innings during his run with Philadelphia, but he's given up eight runs in eight frames at Triple-A. If he turns things around at Jacksonville, he could be welcomed into Miami's bullpen at some point.