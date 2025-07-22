The Pirates released Gorski (hand) on July 12.

Pittsburgh opted to part ways with Gorski a few weeks after he was transferred to Triple-A Indianapolis' 60-day injured list June 19 due to a left hand injury, which he sustained during his final appearance for the affiliate May 23, according to Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. According to Hiles, Gorski didn't require surgery to address the injury, but since he wasn't expected to return to game action until at least mid-to-late August, the Pirates chose to release him. The 27-year-old made his MLB debut with Pittsburgh earlier this season, playing in 15 games while slashing .195/.214/.390 over 42 plate appearances.