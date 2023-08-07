The Mets selected Almonte's contract from Triple-A Syracuse on Monday.

While he won't be included in the Mets' lineup Monday against Cubs left-hander Drew Smyly, the switch-hitting Almonte could emerge as a short-side platoon player for the Mets. With Starling Marte (groin) going on the injured list in a corresponding move, the Mets are left with three other outfielders on the active roster (Brandon Nimmo, DJ Stewart and Rafael Ortega) that are all left-handed hitters. Almonte, who last saw action in the big leagues with the Red Sox in 2022, was hitting .228 with 11 home runs over 118 plate appearances at Syracuse prior to his call-up.