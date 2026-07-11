Mets' Aiden Robbins: Popped by Mets

The Mets selected Robbins with the No. 92 overall pick in the 2026 First-Year Player Draft.

Robbins beat up on poor competition for a couple years at Seton Hall, but he logged a .936 OPS with a wood bat in 26 Cape Cod League games in 2025 before slashing .333/.426/.696 with 24 home runs and 12 steals in 60 games for Texas this spring. He has impressive bat speed that produces pole-to-pole power, but Robbins' increased aggressiveness has led to his strikeout rate ballooning from 12.5 percent in his last year for the Pirates to 22.9 percent for the Longhorns. He doesn't post plus run times, but he's aggressive on the bases and plays a capable center field. Robbins has clear power/speed appeal but also clear hit-tool concerns that will need to be monitored early in pro ball.