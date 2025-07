The Mets optioned Carrillo to Triple-A Syracuse on Friday, Laura Albanese of Newsday reports.

Carrillo made his MLB debut earlier this month and pitched in three total games since he was recalled, turning in a 13.50 ERA, 1.71 WHIP and 4:2 K:BB across 4.2 innings of relief. Jose Castillo had his contract selected and will take Carrillo's spot in the bullpen.