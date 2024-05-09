Baptist is currently suspended for lying about his age/identity when he signed with the Mets for $1.1 million in January 2023, Michael Mayer of MetsmerizedOnline.com reports.

The report doesn't expand on the details of Baptist's actual age or the length of the suspension, and his birth dates have not been adjusted on MLB's official websites. A speedy, lefty-hitting center fielder, Baptist slashed .276/.426/.476 with two home runs and 12 steals in 32 games in the Dominican Summer League, but those numbers would be much less impressive if Baptist were actually 18 instead of 17 last summer.