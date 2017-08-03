Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Ends mini-slump with three hits

Cabrera went 3-for-5 with a double, a run scored and an RBI in Wednesday's 10-5 win over the Rockies.

Cabrera rebounded after going 0-for-10 over his previous three games, knocking in a run with a ground rule double to cap a six-run sixth-inning. The veteran shortstop has finished with a slugging percentage over .400 in all but one season since 2011, and pushed himself from .399 to .405 with this performance. All of those campaigns featured at least 28 doubles, but Cabrera has just 16 this year.