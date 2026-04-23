The Mets optioned Warren to Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday.

Since being recalled from Triple-A on April 14, Warren has made two appearances out of the bullpen and given up one earned run on two hits and no walks while striking out four batters in 1.2 innings. The 30-year-old will now return to Syracuse to work as organizational bullpen depth, clearing space on the active roster for Christian Scott, who will start Thursday's game against Minnesota.