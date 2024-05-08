Baro (hand) was cleared to make his season debut for Single-A St. Lucie on April 30 and has gone 4-for-18 with a triple, six walks, six walks, one run and two stolen bases through his first six games with the affiliate.

Baro got off to a delayed start to the 2024 season after suffering a hamate fracture in spring training, but he's hit the ground running since joining St. Lucie at the end of April. The injury hasn't affected his keen eye at the plate, as Baro has drawn six walks against five strikeouts thus far.