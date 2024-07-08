Nimmo went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in Monday's 8-2 loss to the Pirates.

he New York outfielder accounted for the only Mets runs of the game, hitting a 428-foot, two-run homer off Mitch Keller in the sixth inning. The nine-year veteran has tapped into his power recently, as he entered slugging .671 with 12 extra base hits -- six homers and doubles apiece -- in 90 plate appearances over his previous 20 games. After missing a game July 1 due to a forehead laceration, Nimmo has batted .320 (8-for-25) with three extra-base hits, five RBI and three runs scored in seven games this month.