Nimmo went 4-for-6 with two home runs, a double, nine RBI and four runs scored in Monday's 19-5 win against the Nationals.

With this career day, Nimmo tied Carlos Delgado for most single-game RBI in Mets franchise history at nine. Nimmo opened by slugging a three-run homer off reliever Colin Poche in the sixth inning. He returned in the seventh inning to crack the second grand slam of his career and then laced a two-run double in the eighth. The New York outfielder is now slashing .218/.261/.418 across 119 plate appearances.