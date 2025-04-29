Nimmo is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks.
Nimmo is coming off a monster day at the plate Monday that saw him pop a pair of home runs and drive in nine, but he's getting a breather with left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez on the mound for Arizona. Jose Azocar is in left field and batting ninth for the Mets.
