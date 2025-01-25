Nimmo is still battling plantar fasciitis in his left foot but said Saturday that he plans on being ready for the start of the regular season, Bill Ladson of MLB.com reports.

Nimmo dealt with plantar fasciitis for most of the 2024 campaign, which may have played a factor in him finishing with a career-worst .726 OPS across 663 plate appearances. He's been able to resume jogging and hasn't stopped working in the batting cages, but progress in his foot has been slow over the offseason. The Mets plan on holding him out of the first several Grapefruit League games -- which isn't unusual for the 31-year-old outfielder -- but both he and the team are optimistic about his chances of being ready to go by Opening Day.