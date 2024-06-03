Sproat allowed just one hit and one walk over seven scoreless innings while striking out a career-high 10 for Double-A Binghamton on Sunday.

The 23-year-old right-hander has actually gotten better since being promoted from High-A Brooklyn in mid-May. Over four starts for Binghamton, Sproat has posted a dazzling 1.38 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 30:6 K:BB through 26 innings, and he's lasted seven innings in three straight trips to the mound. The Mets will likely keep an eye on Sproat's workload in his first pro campaign, but the 2023 second-round pick is on track to make his Triple-A debut before the end of the season, and given how little difficulty he's having dominating minor-league hitters, a late 2024 big-league debut is starting to look at least plausible, if not exactly likely.