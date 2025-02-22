Sproat has added a two-seam fastball to his arsenal, and so far this spring he's been pleased with its development, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

The Mets' top pitching prospect carved up hitters at High-A and Double-A last season using only his high-octane four-seamer and baffling changeup, but Sproat's struggles late in the year at Triple-A encouraged a search for another offering. He could probably use a true breaking pitch at some point, but for now the organization is focused on reducing his pitch count with some quick groundball outs. Barring an epidemic of injuries to the big-league rotation in camp, Sproat will begin 2025 back at Triple-A Syracuse, but an MLB debut in the second half could be on the table.