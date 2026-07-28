Brewers' Brandon Sproat: Suffers sixth loss

Sproat (3-6) took the loss Monday, allowing three runs on six hits and three walks over six innings against the Giants. He struck out five.

The right-hander allowed a fair number of Giants hitters to reach and served up a two-run homer to Grant McCray in the fourth inning, but Sproat still managed to record a quality start despite taking the loss. The 25-year-old has delivered improved results of late, posting a 3.10 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 33:14 K:BB across 29 innings in his past six outings. He'll take a 5.05 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 96:49 K:BB across 92.2 innings (20 appearances) into his next start, tentatively scheduled for Sunday against the Angels.