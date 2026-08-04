Brewers' Brandon Sproat: Quick hook in seventh loss

Sproat (3-7) took the loss Monday against the Pirates, allowing four runs on five hits and two walks in three-plus innings. He struck out four.

Manager Pat Murphy abruptly pulled the plug on Sproat on Monday, pulling the hurler in the middle of an at-bat following a pair of wild pitches. Sproat has really struggled provide the Brewers with length during his debut season with the club, working fewer than five innings in 13 of his 21 outings. Sproat, who has a 5.27 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 100:48 K:BB over 95.2 innings, is tentatively slated to face the Twins this weekend, but his next steps aren't entirely determined since Milwaukee is adding Kyle Harrison (forearm) and trade acquisition Dustin May to its rotation this week, per Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.