Brewers' Brandon Sproat: Falls despite limiting damage

Sproat (3-5) took the loss Tuesday against the Mets, allowing two runs on four hits and four walks while striking out four over 4.2 innings.

Sproat surrendered a solo homer to Jared Young in the third inning to open the scoring. He struggled to settle in, failing to record any 1-2-3 innings and allowing a runner to reach scoring position in every frame. He exited in the fifth after being damaged only by the early homer, but Chad Patrick allowed an inherited runner to score, leaving Sproat charged. The right-hander has now gone five straight starts without allowing more than two earned runs, though he has completed at least five innings in only two of those outings. He'll carry a 5.09 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 91:43 K:BB into his next scheduled start on the road against San Francisco.