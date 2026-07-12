Brewers' Brandon Sproat: Early exit in Saturday's matinee

Sproat didn't factor into the decision in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Pirates, giving up three runs (two earned) on two hits and two walks over three innings. He struck out three.

The 25-year-old right-hander also plunked three batters and uncorked a wild pitch, getting the hook after 83 pitches (51 strikes) and forcing the Brewers to go to their bullpen much earlier than they wanted in the twin bill. Sproat has failed to get an out in the fifth inning in three of his last five starts, but he's still managed to put together a 3.68 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 30:9 K:BB over 22 innings during that stretch. His spot in the rotation is precarious, but Sproat could stick around at least until reinforcements potentially arrive at the trade deadline.