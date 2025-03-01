Sproat threw two perfect innings against the Nationals on Friday in his Grapefruit League debut, striking out one batter.

The 24-year-old right-hander retired all six batters he faced and reached 99 mph on a swinging strikeout of Robert Hassell. Widely considered the organization's top pitching prospect, Sproat is knocking on the door for a Mets team that is already down Sean Manaea (oblique) and Frankie Montas (lat) in the starting rotation to begin the season. A return to Triple-A Syracuse is fully expected for Sproat, who is not yet on the 40-man roster, but manager Carlos Mendoza noted after Friday's exhibition that the Mets will need arms to get through the season and Sproat is "certainly one they will be monitoring," Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.