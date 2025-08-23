Baty went 4-for-6 with a double and three runs scored in Friday's win over Atlanta,

The Mets' offense erupted for 21 hits and 12 runs Friday, and Baty was right in the thick of things from the sixth spot in the order. He got the start at second base while Jeff McNeil deals with a shoulder issue, but Baty has forced his way into an everyday role by hitting safely in nine of his last 10 games and batting .405 (15-for-37) during that span with four homers, six RBI and 10 runs.