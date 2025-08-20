Baty went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Tuesday's win over the Nationals.

The infielder took Jake Irvin deep in the sixth inning, one of four Mets long balls on the night in an 8-1 rout. Baty has been locked in of late, batting .375 (9-for-24) with three homers in his last seven games while splitting his time between third base and second base. On the season, he's set career highs with 14 home runs, 40 RBI and six steals through 98 contests, and his .727 OPS would be a career high as well.