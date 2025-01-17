Baty is expected to compete for the Mets' third base job during spring training, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

With Pete Alonso expected to move on and Mark Vientos shifting to first base, the Mets have an opening at the hot corner. Baty has slashed just .215/.282/.325 over 169 games at the big-league level, but he's still only 25 and is a former top prospect. It's possible the Mets go outside the organization for additional competition at third base, but for now Baty will battle Ronny Mauricio (knee) and Luisangel Acuna for the gig.