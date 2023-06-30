Baty went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Thursday's loss to the Brewers.

After taking Adrian Houser deep in the third inning, the rookie third baseman got lifted for a pinch-hitter in the seventh against left-handed reliever Hoby Milner. Baty snapped a 29-game homer drought, a stretch in which he slashed just .237/.306/.278 with four doubles and 10 RBI. The Mets are committed to the 23-year-old at the hot corner after trading away Eduardo Escobar, but if Baty's struggles continue, it's possible Mark Vientos -- who has seen action at third base in 22 of his 46 games for Triple-A Syracuse this season -- might be called back up to complete with him for playing time.