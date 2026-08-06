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Mets' Brett Baty: Goes deep Wednesday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Baty went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Guardians.

Baty, who was making his first start in four games, opened the scoring in the third inning with an opposite-field shot off Tanner Bibee, his seventh homer of the year. Baty had gone just 3-for-22 (.136) in eight games prior to Wednesday as he'd seen his playing time diminish with the returns of Luis Robert and Jorge Polanco. Overall, Baty's slashing .219/.290/.330 across 362 plate appearances this season with 41 runs scored, 32 RBI and five stolen bases.

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