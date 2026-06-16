Mets' Brett Baty: Mired in slump

Baty went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in Monday's loss to the Reds.

The 26-year-old continues to get regular starts at third base while the Mets cover for the absence of Francisco Lindor (calf) and other infielders, but Baty has done little with the opportunity. He hasn't homered in 24 straight games, slashing just .211/.277/.237 over that stretch with two doubles, five runs, six RBI and a 28.9 percent strikeout rate that would be a career-worst mark. Lindor is ramping up his activity level and is expected back before the end of the month, and his return should bump Bo Bichette back to third base and send Baty back to the bench, or potentially even Triple-A Syracuse.