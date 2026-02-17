Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Tuesday that Baty will be eased into spring training action after experiencing hamstring discomfort during offseason workout two weeks ago, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

It doesn't sound like an overly serious issue for Baty, but the Mets are going to slow-play it with the utility man early on in camp. Baty figures to have a chance to beat out Carson Benge for the top spot in right field this spring, but Benge appears to be the Mets' initial Plan A at the position. Baty figures to see plenty of playing time all around the diamond in 2026.