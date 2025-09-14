Baty is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

It's the third baseman's fifth absence in New York's past six games, with all of those absences coming versus left-handed starting pitchers. Baty has been filling the strong side of a platoon at third base and has a .762 OPS through 10 games in September, which should be enough for him to retain that role despite the recent downturn in playing time.