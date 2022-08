Baty will undergo surgery to repair a torn UCL in his right thumb Thursday and was placed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Aug. 29.

The 22-year-old sat out the past couple days after suffering the injury against the Rockies over the weekend, and he may now be sidelined for the rest of the regular season. A standard recovery timeline for this type of procedure is about five weeks, so if all goes well in his recovery Baty could be ready for game action early in the playoffs.