The Mets signed Edwards to a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training Monday, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Edwards made four appearances between the Angels and Rangers in 2025, allowing three runs over six innings. The 34-year-old hasn't spent a significant amount of time in the majors since 2023, when he posted a 3.69 ERA over 32 outings with the Nationals. Edwards will likely begin the 2026 campaign at Triple-A Syracuse.