Mets' Carson Benge: Nabs third steal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Benge went 0-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and a stolen base in Friday's win over the Giants.
The rookie outfielder is finding ways to contribute while he waits for his bat to get going. Benge is batting just .130 (3-for-23) through seven games, but he's chipped in one homer, two RBI, three runs and three steals in three attempts.
More News
-
Mets' Carson Benge: Getting first day off•
-
Mets' Carson Benge: Swipes second bag during win•
-
Mets' Carson Benge: Makes immediate impact in debut•
-
Mets' Carson Benge: Starting in right field Opening Day•
-
Mets' Carson Benge: Probable Opening Day starter•
-
Mets' Carson Benge: Expected to make roster•