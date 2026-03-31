Mets' Carson Benge: Swipes second bag during win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Benge went 2-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base in Monday's win against the Cardinals.
Benge continued his fast start to the season, collecting two hits and swiping his second stolen base of the year. The 23-year-old later came around to score in the fifth inning on an RBI single from Bo Bichette. The rookie has carried over his impressive spring, where he slashed .366/.435/.439, and is quickly establishing himself as a contributor early in his MLB career.
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