Benge went 2-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base in Monday's win against the Cardinals.

Benge continued his fast start to the season, collecting two hits and swiping his second stolen base of the year. The 23-year-old later came around to score in the fifth inning on an RBI single from Bo Bichette. The rookie has carried over his impressive spring, where he slashed .366/.435/.439, and is quickly establishing himself as a contributor early in his MLB career.