Benge went 3-for-4 with a walk, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Saturday's 10-3 win over the Phillies.

The 23-year-old outfielder put his name in the franchise record book with the performance, as Benge now has 156 hits on the year -- topping the 155 knocks recorded by Pete Alonso in 2019 for the most ever in a season by a Mets rookie. Benge has cooled off a bit in September, and over 17 games this month he's batting .269 (18-for-67) with three of his 19 homers, and three of his 22 steals.