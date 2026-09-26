Benge went 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored in Saturday's 7-1 win over the Nationals.

The rookie outfielder is ending his first big-league season on a tear, recording multiple hits in six of the last 12 games while batting .375 (18-for-48) with three doubles, three homers, seven RBI and 10 runs. Benge has posted a .280/.344/.429 slash line through 590 plate appearances, and along the way became the first Mets rookie in history with a 20-20 season. The 23-year-old has cemented his place as one of the foundation pieces for the lineup.