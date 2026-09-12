Benge went 2-for-5 with a home run and an additional RBI against the Yankees in a 12-2 victory Saturday.

The Mets hit three homers off Gerrit Cole, capped by Benge's solo shot in the third inning. The long ball was the rookie outfielder's first in his past 18 games, a stretch during which he batted just .246 with a 27.0 percent strikeout rate. Benge has experienced typical ups-and-downs in his first MLB campaign, but he's held onto a starting job and has put together solid numbers, including a .273/.337/.414 slash line, 17 home runs, 19 doubles, three triples, 76 runs, 57 RBI and 22 stolen bases.