Mets' Chris Mazza: Joining Mets

Mazza will have his contract purchased from Triple-A Syracuse, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The Mets have yet to announce a corresponding roster move, but Mazza will join the big club after compiling a combined 3.59 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 65:20 K:BB in 72.2 innings (12 starts) with Syracuse and Double-A Binghamton. The right-hander has worked exclusively as a starter in the minors this season, so he figures to offer length out of the bullpen during his time with the Mets.

Our Latest Stories