Suero is batting .375 (13-for-37) with six doubles and five home runs in 10 games for High-A Brooklyn.

The 21-year-old catcher is repeating the level after finishing the 2024 campaign at High-A, but Suero is making a strong case for a quick promotion. Per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, Suero has been getting defensive reps at first base and left field and might even see time in center field, as the organization tries to take full advantage of his athleticism. He'll need to improve his plate discipline (2:14 BB:K at Brooklyn to begin the year) to thrive at higher levels, however.