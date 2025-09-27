Holmes (12-8) earned the win Saturday against the Marlins, allowing one hit and three walks in six scoreless innings. He struck out two.

With the Mets' backs against the wall in a heated wild-card race, Holmes came through with one of his best performances of the season. It was the first time all year that the right-hander fired at least six shutout innings, and he induced a whopping 11 groundouts on just 78 pitches. New York had to manage Holmes' workload down the stretch of his first full campaign as a starter, but it's still been a successful transition overall. He'll close the regular season with a 3.53 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 129:66 K:BB over a career-high 165.2 frames.