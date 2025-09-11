Holmes (11-8) took the loss against the Phillies on Wednesday, allowing four runs on six hits and three walks while striking out five and hitting two batters over four innings.

The right-hander labored through a tough opening frame, loading the bases with no outs before surrendering an RBI knock to J.T. Realmuto and plunking Max Kepler to put New York in an early hole. Holmes settled in after that, working through the next three innings without giving up a run despite allowing four additional baserunners. The 32-year-old ran into trouble in the fifth however, surrendering two hits to start the inning and allowing another run before being lifted from the game. He allowed his most runs over his past five starts. Holmes will carry a 3.75 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 122:62 K:BB into his next scheduled start at home against the Padres.