Grey was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Grey was called up by the Mets on Monday, but he didn't make his major-league debut during his stint in the bullpen. He'll head back to the minors, where he's posted a 5.52 ERA and 1.61 WHIP in 93 innings over 22 appearances (21 starts) at Syracuse.