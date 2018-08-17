Mets' Daniel Zamora: Contract purchased from minors

Zamora had his contract selected from Double-A Binghamton on Friday.

Zamora will get his first taste of the big leagues after spending the entirety of the 2018 campaign up to this point at the Double-A level. Across 40 appearances (one start) with Binghamton this year, he's logged a 3.48 ERA and 1.03 WHIP with 69 strikeouts across 51.2 innings. Look for him to be deployed in low-leverage spots while he's with the team. In a corresponding move, the Mets put Bobby Wahl (hamstring) on the 10-day DL.

