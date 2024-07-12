Peterson (4-0) earned the win Thursday, tossing six scoreless innings while allowing four hits and three walks against the Nationals. He struck out five.

Peterson, who has now given up two earned runs or fewer in all but one of his eight starts, kept the Nationals off the board to mark his first scoreless outing of the season. Peterson lowered his ERA from 3.58 to 3.09 with the outing, though a less impressive 1.42 WHIP belies that ERA and portends more trouble in the future, as indicated by the 5.71 xERA he held prior to Thursday's outing. Peterson will now receive extended time off as his next start is not scheduled to take place until following the All-Star break.