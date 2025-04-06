Peterson was removed from Sunday's start against the Blue Jays in the fifth inning due to nausea and blurred vision, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The left-hander was in clear discomfort during the fifth inning and was finally pulled with two outs after he had two walks and a hit-by-pitch to three straight batters. Prior to that inning, Peterson was pitching well and still allowed just one run across his 4.2 frames. Peterson should be OK for his next turn through the rotation versus the A's next weekend.