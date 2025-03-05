Peterson struck out five over three scoreless innings in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins, giving up one hit without walking a batter.

The southpaw took over for Kodai Senga to begin the third inning and fired 25 of 37 pitches for strikes before hitting the showers. Peterson is coming off the best year of his big-league career in 2024, posting a 2.90 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 101:46 K:BB over a career-high 121 innings during the regular season, and the Mets are counting on the 29-year-old to help solidify a rotation that will be missing Sean Manaea (oblique) and Frankie Montas (lat) to begin 2025.