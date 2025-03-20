Peterson gave up two hits and three walks over five scoreless innings in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against Houston. He struck out four.

Peterson continued a stingy spring that has seen him post a 0.57 ERA and 12:7 K:BB through 15.2 innings. The 29-year-old lefty has a rotation spot locked up with Sean Manaea (oblique) and Frankie Montas (lat) set to begin the season on the IL, and Peterson is expected to make his first start of 2025 on March 31 in Miami.