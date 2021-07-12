The Mets have selected Hamel with the 81st overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

Hamel, a 22-year-old out of Dallas Baptist, is one of the sleepers of this class. According to Prospects Live, Hamel had a 27 percent whiff rate in the zone and a 33 percent whiff rate on all induced swings, proving that he has the stuff to miss bats (136 strikeouts in 91.2 IP). The 6-foot-2 righty has a modern fastball that plays well above its low-90s velocity (touches 95 mph) thanks to riding life. His big breaking curveball is his best secondary offering and his changeup neutralizes left-handed hitters. Hamel's high-spin slider also has promise. His ratios this year (4.22 ERA, 1.11 WHIP) don't stand out, which should allow him to fly under the radar until he makes his pro debut.