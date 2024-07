The Mets have selected Serrano with the 111th overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

A lefty-hitting outfielder from North Carolina State, Serrano has a big 6-foot-5, 201-pound frame with room to add significant muscle. If he does, there could be another level for him as a power hitter. As things stand currently, Serrano doesn't have any above-average tools, so this is a developmental pick by the Mets.