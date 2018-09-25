Mets' Eric Hanhold: Placed on 60-day DL

Hanhold was placed on the 60-day disabled list Tuesday with a left oblique strain, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.

It's unclear when Hanhold suffered the injury, though it explains why he hasn't pitched since Sept. 9. The move, which makes room on the active roster for David Wright, will end the right-hander's season. Hanhold appeared in three games for the Mets before going down, allowing two runs while striking out two over 2.1 innings.