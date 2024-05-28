Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Tuesday that Alvarez (thumb) will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Binghamton on Thursday, Jorge Castillo of ESPN.com reports.
Mendoza offered that Alvarez will catch 5-to-7 innings in his first game with Binghamton and build up from there. Alvarez is five weeks removed from undergoing surgery to repair a torn UCL in his left thumb. He was given an eight-week timetable to return following the operation, but the young catcher would appear to have a good shot to beat that timeline.
