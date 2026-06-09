Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Comes off IL

The Mets reinstated Alvarez (knee) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports. He's starting behind the plate and batting ninth Tuesday against the Cardinals.

The 24-year-old was expected to miss 6-to-8 weeks after undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus in mid-May, but he beat that initial recovery timeline by a mile and is back with the Mets less than one month later. Alvarez went 3-for-13 with a walk and two doubles during a four-game rehab assignment with Triple-A Syracuse. Prior to the injury, the young catcher had a .241/.317/.393 slash line with four home runs, 10 RBI and 12 runs scored through 37 games this season.